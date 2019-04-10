Will The Undertaker ever retire from WWE?

The Undertaker made an appearance on the RAW after WrestleMania to interrupt Elias

Is The Undertaker retired? Will The Undertaker ever return? Why did Undertaker not show up at WrestleMania 35? All of these questions were answered this past Monday on WWE RAW when The Undertaker interrupted Elias' performance after John Cena did so at WrestleMania 35 as the Doctor of Thuganomics.

The Undertaker is very much part of the DNA of WWE. While he did get his start in WCW, it was in WWE where The Deadman truly became a WWE Superstar. He understood ring psychology like no other and is considered one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time.

Like Chris Jericho, he allowed his character to evolve. He went from an unemotional monster managed by Paul Bearer to using his own words, becoming The Lord of Darkness, evolving into the American Badass and Dead Man Inc. and morphing into the Demon of Death Valley. His current incarnation is an emalgamation of what has come before. But the question remains...Will The Undertaker ever retire?

Recently, Undertaker after laying the SmackDown to Elias, he posted this on Instagram:

He even used the hastag #iwilldecidewhenitstime. Is he sending a message to the WWE Universe?

It should be noted that The Undertaker missed WrestleMania for the first time in almost 20 years. Though rumors persisted that he would appear as 'The American Bad Ass' at WrestleMania 35. But he was a no show at The Grandest Stage of them all.

As reported, The Phenom returned to WWE Raw this past monday. Rumors suggest that it is to set up a match at the upcoming Saudie Arabian PPV in June. But again, some WWE fans are scratching their heads. He would rather appear at a Saudia Arabia PPV than WrestleMania?

Fans have every reason to think when Roman Reigns proclaimed that he retired The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33, that it was the end of his WWE career. But at WrestleMania 34, he had a quick improtu match with John Cena, resulting in a victory.

Some has said that the hard years of service to Vince McMahon has taken its toll on The Undertaker's body. The man from death valley has certainly been an icon, whose footsteps very few can follow in.

Yes, The Undertaker will eventually retire. It's an event that will eventually happen. Only time will tell when!

Is The Undertaker retiring any time soon? What do you think? Comment below.

