Will The Undertaker involve himself in a WWE storyline at Raw's 30th anniversary?

The Undertaker is one of the many legends set to appear in the upcoming WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary celebrations. Having debuted 33 years ago, the Hall of Famer has fond memories with the red brand. He headlined the first episode of RAW and also debuted characters such as ‘"Big Evil" in the weekly program.

Since its inception in 1991, The Phenom has had many memorable matches on RAW. His penultimate bout with the brand took place on April 22, 2013, when he teamed up with Kane and Daniel Bryan to fight The Shield in a six-man tag team match.

The 57-year-old wrestling legend announced his retirement after winning a theatrical ‘Boneyard Match’ against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Although The Undertaker’s last storyline was short, it served its purpose with the blockbuster showdown at Mania.

Now, The Phenom is considering his options to play a side character on the RAW 30th Anniversary special. According to reports, a "passing of the torch" segment is set to occur between Taker and LA Knight. The latter is currently preoccupied with Bray Wyatt, and both are penned for a Pitch Black Match at Royal Rumble on January 28.

The popular belief is that the Hall of Famer will cut a promo for the anniversary occasion but will be interrupted by The Defiant One. Knight would then aim to carry ‘Taker’s legacy forward. Matters will be made more interesting if Bray Wyatt arrives and stands toe-to-toe with his former rival, The Undertaker.

LA Knight is expected to be on the receiving end of an alliance between the two babyfaces. However, the teaser of the segment apparently stated that The Undertaker would join hands with the heel. We will find out which side the legend picks on WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary this Monday.

WWE RAW 30th Anniversary overview: The Undertaker’s arrival, the Trials of Sami Zayn, and multiple title matches

As per the graphic, WWE legends such as Shawn Michaels, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Triple H will accompany The Undertaker for RAW XXX. More veterans are rumored to be involved, including Diamond Dallas Page, The Godfather, and Alundra Blayze. The Bella Twins seem to be out, though.

Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #RawisXXX From being in the main event of the very first episode and everything that followed, it’s been a wild three decades!Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw From being in the main event of the very first episode and everything that followed, it’s been a wild three decades!Can’t wait to celebrate 30 years of #WWERaw! #RawisXXX https://t.co/iEqqxQza6w

Three blockbuster matches are planned for WWE RAW’s 30th Anniversary. Bayley and Becky Lynch will settle their rivalry in a Steel Cage Match. United States Champion Austin Theory will put his title on the line against Bobby Lashley. In another electrifying contest, The Usos will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day.

Besides the title matches, Roman Reigns will hold a Tribal Court to pass a judgment on the Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn is heavily rumored to be kicked out of The Bloodline on the upcoming show.

