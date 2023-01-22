5 things that could happen during the Trial of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW XXX

Roman Reigns is set to put Sami Zayn through a major test on WWE RAW XXX. Reigns and Zayn have had the best love-hate relationship in recent memory. After being accepted into The Bloodline by The Tribal Chief, Zayn has found himself on the wrong side once again thanks to Kevin Owens.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Reigns refused to fist bump The Honorary Uce before venting his frustration at him. Later in the night, Roman Reigns was stunned by Kevin Owens, and Zayn was too late to save his Tribal Chief from his former best friend.

According to PWInsider.com, the originally planned Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony for RAW XXX has been turned into The Trial of Sami Zayn. Here is what WWE posted on Twitter regarding the change:

"BREAKING: After the events of last night’s #SmackDown, The Bloodline will hold a Tribal Court for the Trial of Sami Zayn this Monday at 8/7c on #RAWisXXX on @USA_Network!"

The creative change could see none of the legendary superstars from The Bloodline show up on the show. However, a few may still show up as judges during the Tribal Court’s Trial of Sami Zayn.

Many things could happen during the segment that could lead to some interesting storylines. Check out the five things that could happen during The Trial of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW XXX.

#5. Sami Zayn suffers the beatdown everyone has been waiting for

Time is ticking for Sami Zayn, who has outlived his welcome in The Bloodline. Jey Uso doubted Zayn’s intentions at first but accepted The Honorary Uce after he helped The Bloodline secure a massive win at Survivor Series: WarGames.

The last few weeks have been tough for the former NXT Champion, as he has failed to live up to The Tribal Chief’s expectations. He teamed up with Roman Reigns in the final episode of SmackDown in 2022 and took the fall to award John Cena and Kevin Owens a big win.

Zayn’s reaction during the beatdown of Owens a couple of weeks ago on SmackDown also did not fit well with The Tribal Chief. On WWE RAW XXX, Zayn could be on the receiving end of a beatdown from the villainous faction.

The most organic babyface turn in recent history is going to come sooner rather than later, and fans could see Zayn turn face following the beatdown at WWE RAW XXX.

#4. The Bloodline gives Zayn a final chance to redeem himself against Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn could get one final chance from Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn could get in a lot of trouble on WWE RAW XXX this week. He will likely be put to the test during the trial, and will have to make some questionable decisions to defend himself.

The Honorary Uce could come close to being on the receiving end of a beatdown from The Bloodline before Kevin Owens shows up to attack the villainous faction. The heels could overpower him and beat him down before giving Zayn one final chance to prove and redeem himself.

They could set up a con-chair-to for Zayn to deliver to his former best friend and take him out of contention for some time. Roman Reigns and his special counsel, Paul Heyman, could only mastermind this sort of scenario and give Zayn a chance to redeem himself. This will also solve their Kevin Owens problem.

The Honorary Uce could go ahead with the orders on WWE RAW XXX and reluctantly lay out his former best friend. It would bring him closer to betraying The Bloodline down the road without doing it before the Royal Rumble.

#3. The Judgment Day arrives to interrupt The Trial of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW XXX

The Bloodline will be heading to WWE RAW XXX on Monday for a massive segment. However, the RAW brand is currently ruled by The Judgment Day, who has left a mark with its recent performances.

The Judgment Day won a Tag Team Turmoil to become the next challenger for The Usos' RAW Tag Team Championships. Last week, the two teams had a face-off that saw Rhea Ripley save Dominik Mysterio from Solo Sikoa.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ripley has said that she's even open to entering the men's Royal Rumble match.

The creative team could look to kill two birds with one stone by protecting Sami Zayn on Monday and also giving Judgment Day a big boost. Finn Balor could usher his troops out during the segment and tell Roman Reigns and his men to leave their show before a brawl breaks out.

Zayn could help Reigns, The Usos, and Sikoa clear the ring to stand tall and temporarily save his place in the faction. The move will allow The Honorary Uce to remain in the villainous faction for some time while building up the rivalry between The Judgment Day and The Bloodline.

#2. The Honorary Uce and The Bloodline trick Kevin Owens

The Bloodline could come closer on WWE RAW XXX.

There could be a very good reason why Roman Reigns has switched up The Bloodline Acknowledgment Ceremony to the Trial of Sami Zayn for WWE RAW XXX. After all, The Tribal Chief may have some plans to take care of the Kevin Owens problem before the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The trial could prove to be nothing more than a trap for Owens, who could come out to defend his former best friend on the show. Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa could then trap The Prizefighter, allowing Reigns to beat him down and take revenge for the Stunner he ate on SmackDown.

Owens is still very close to Zayn and is looking to turn him around and make him see that Reigns and his men are just using him for their own good. The angle would be a perfect way to keep Kevin on top as a babyface while allowing Sami some more time to work with the heels before finally turning and joining his former best friend.

#1. The Rock returns to save Sami Zayn from the trial on WWE RAW XXX

Will The Rock return to save Sami Zayn from The Bloodline?

Fans have been talking about how The Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony may have been scrapped for WWE RAW XXX because The Rock is not ready to return to the ring yet. It could be one of the major reasons why the company has changed things around. However, the creative team could look to surprise fans in a whole different way.

The Rock may not be ready to appear at the Royal Rumble or compete in the men’s match at the Premium Live Event. However, he could get in shape in time for WrestleMania 39 to face Roman Reigns in the main event.

With that said, fans could see The Rock show up on WWE RAW XXX to save Sami Zayn from the trial, claiming that he is the real Head of the Table in the Anoa’i family and that no trial can go ahead without him.

The return would not only surprise the unsuspecting WWE Universe, but it would also allow the company to book the Royal Rumble match without the legend appearing in it and crown Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins as the winner.

It would be a good way to book two big men’s championship matches for WrestleMania 39.

What do you think will happen in the Trial of Sami Zayn on WWE RAW XXX? Let us know in the comments section below.

