Will Undertaker be the only inductee in a future WWE Hall of Fame class and ceremony? (Opinion)

A special Hall of Fame class just for The Undertaker. How does that sound?

The Undertaker recently announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

The Undertaker has finally wrapped up his in-ring career, or at least that's what we've been made to believe. In any case, we should probably get a confirmation about his status by the time WrestleMania 37 comes our way. He does have a habit of changing his mind after all.

The Deadman does seem ready to move on to the next phase of his career, and a Hall of Fame induction seems imperative at this point. Undertaker is a first-ballot Hall of Famer, the most eligible on the list of stars who have not been inducted.

The WWE legend's career is so iconic that we've heard fans talk about Undertaker possibly being the only inductee in one of the classes. Yeah, The Phenom is in a league of his own in terms of career longevity, accolades, and the overall impact on the industry and the wrestlers.

Should WWE dedicate an entire Hall of Fame class just for The Undertaker?

Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue spoke about the possibility on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast.

Tom Colohue felt that a single class shouldn't be solely dedicated to The Undertaker because many legendary names are yet to get immortalized into the Hall of Fame.

The classes are small, and the talents worthy enough of going in are way too many. Undertaker is definitely at the top of the list, but he shouldn't be the only one who gets inducted, as per Tom Colohue.

Here's what Gunz and Colohue discussed on the latest edition of the podcast:

Korey Gunz: I see a lot of people kind of subscribing to that thought. Do you think that when he goes into the Hall of Fame, do you think that he should be the only inductee for that year's class?

Tom Colohue: I don't think that he should. I think he should be the top. Don't necessarily think he should be the only inductee because there are a lot of people who need to go into that Hall of Fame, and the classes are already a bit too small to keep up with the amount of talents that are going through.

Korey Gunz: You know, we've got to make sure we get the Drew Careys and the Koko B. Wares of the world in there, so I guess we can't waste a full year on just The Undertaker.

What do you guys think? Should WWE dedicate a separate Hall of Fame class and ceremony just for The Undertaker in the upcoming years? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.