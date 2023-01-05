Will WrestleMania 39 feature John Cena?

WrestleMania 39 is less than three months away from taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Showcase of the Immortals is likely to see the return of some of the all-time greats including The Rock and John Cena.

John Cena, a future WWE Hall of Famer is expected to have a match against a young star inside the squared circle. According to WrestlingNews.co, WWE is interested in pitting Cena against Logan Paul at WrestleMania 39.

The Maverick took his stock to new heights with his performance against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Now, he wants to see if he can fare against an all-time great in Cena, who himself has teased the rumored matchup on multiple occasions.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-wrestler revealed on his Impaulsive podcast that he texted Triple H to see if The Game could get him in the ring against Cena. Of course, Logan Paul versus Cena is a perfect matchup to take place at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

“After Crown Jewel, John Cena posted me on his Instagram, and then I saw an article saying he’s looking for an opponent at WrestleMania,” said Logan. "I favorited it, responded with the eyes. Truthfully, I think me vs. John Cena would break the internet. I texted Triple H right away, ‘do you want to break the internet again?’ That’s a dream match. WrestleMania, in LA, on my birthday. Triple H, throw me a bone, give me a birthday present, let me take out John Cena. That’d be crazy.”

WrestleMania 39 may see the return of past legends of the business

The 39th iteration of the Show of Shows is likely to feature incredible matches and returns. Word on the internet is that both Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock could work Mania this year. The Great One is highly rumored to face Roman Reigns in a big money match.

The Rattlesnake might show up for a match as well. Austin shocked the world when he went toe-to-toe against Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match in the main event of WrestleMania 38. The Bionic Redneck got the win that night.

As for Cena, he has shown time and again that he can still go all-out inside the squared circle. The Cenation leader returned to in-ring action on the December 30, 2022, edition of WWE SmackDown. It remains to be seen if he will take time out to compete at WrestleMania 39.

Poll : 0 votes