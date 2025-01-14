Win the Royal Rumble, major move to WWE SmackDown? - 4 things Damian Priest can do after his feud with The Judgment Day has ended

WWE Monday Night RAW featured numerous big and exciting matches. Ludwig Kaiser and Sheamus had another banger, Lyra Valkyria and Dakota Kai arguably stole the show, and Penta had an epic debut match against Chad Gable.

The main event was a bout between Finn Balor and Damian Priest. The two had a Street Fight, and despite the extremely strong card before them, Balor and Priest did not slouch and put on a great effort too.

Despite interference from Carlito and JD McDonagh, Damian Priest ultimately bested Finn Balor. The Irishman was put through a table and then hit with the South of Heaven. It was then stated that their rivalry was effectively over.

Now that Priest has dispatched Finn and The Judgment Day, what comes next for the big man? This article will take a look at a handful of possible directions for The Archer of Infamy following his big victory on RAW.

Below are four things Damian Priest can do in WWE after his feud with The Judgment Day has ended.

#4. Damian Priest could challenge Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title

Bron Breakker is one of the most athletic and impressive young stars in WWE today. His ability has led to him winning the Intercontinental Championship twice, the NXT Title twice, and the NXT Tag Team Titles.

A huge match has been announced for The Big Bad Booty Nephew. He will be putting his prized WWE Intercontinental Championship on the line against Sheamus. They will clash at Saturday Night's Main Event in less than two weeks.

Supposing he once again gets past Sheamus as a challenger, Bron could then begin to feud with Damian Priest. The two stars could put on something special, as big bruisers who are also athletic are rare to come by.

#3. The Archer of Infamy could try to win the Men's Royal Rumble Match

The 2025 Royal Rumble is almost here. The big show will take place in Indianapolis on February 1st. Every WWE star wants to appear on the show, most of which likely want in on either of the two Royal Rumble Matches.

The Men's Royal Rumble Match is looking absolutely stacked so far. John Cena and Roman Reigns were the first WWE stars to make it clear they were entering the bout. Since then, Jey Uso, LA Knight, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre have also joined the match.

Damian Priest could soon join this incredible list of performers and enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Not only will he potentially enter the bout, but The Archer of Infamy could win and go on to headline WrestleMania. Be it a bout with Cody Rhodes or Gunther, either match could be fun, with plenty of history to support it.

#2. He could move to SmackDown via the Transfer Window

The Transfer Window is a somewhat new concept introduced by Triple H to WWE late last year. The concept is relatively simple: stars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT have the freedom to bounce around shows to talk to the various General Managers about swapping brands.

So far, a few big moves have happened. Braun Strowman jumped to Nick Aldis' WWE SmackDown. RAW last night revealed that the entirety of The Wyatt Sicks also jumped ship to the blue brand.

Damian Priest could be the next to move via the Transfer Window. He could decide to leave The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre, Gunther, and others behind and start fresh on his own on SmackDown. Could Priest feud with the likes of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton?

#1. Damian Priest could try to win the WWE Speed Championship

WWE has three major brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. Each brand has a prime-time television show that airs each week. There are other programs that are either already airing or will soon be, including Main Event, EVOLVE, and LFG.

One weekly show is a different concept altogether. WWE Speed airs each Wednesday and occasionally on Fridays. These "episodes" consist of just one match with stars fighting to either win or challenge for either the Speed Championship or the Speed Women's Championship.

Dragon Lee is the current Speed Men's Champion. Damian Priest could decide to target a title he's never won before by going onto Speed, winning a tournament to earn a title shot, and hopefully dethroning the talented Lee of his belt.

