The wrestling world was devastated to learn of the passing of WWE star Bray Wyatt. The highly creative, multi-talented performer passed away while preparing for a comeback after his hiatus in February of this year.

The man known as Windham Rotunda was one of the most creative stars ever to grace a wrestling ring. He portrayed many characters in his career, but how did the characters evolve throughout his time in WWE?

For those who remember the game show days of NXT, Windham Rotunda debuted as Husky Harris. He claimed he had a Ferrari engine in the body of a Mack Truck. Under the mentorship of Cody Rhodes, he competed in the second season in the game show format before joining the Nexus faction to oppose John Cena.

Once Cena overcame Wade Barrett and his minions, Harris returned to NXT as it transitioned into more of a developmental territory for WWE. At this time, he crafted another memorable persona, Bray Wyatt.

The character borrowed aspects of pop culture icons Max Cady from Cape Fear and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Wyatt's cadence in promos and gloomy messages mirrored the creepy Cady. He often appeared in vignettes with a butcher's apron across his body.

With this gimmick, he formed the Wyatt Family along with Luke Harper, Braun Strowman, and Erick Rowan. The cultish group terrorized WWE for years. He won the WWE Championship and RAW Tag Team Titles under this guise, even turning to the light after purging 'Sister Abigail' from his soul.

Bray Wyatt upped the ante with The Fiend

While one memorable character is usually enough for a superstar's career, Wyatt wasn't done. After taking time away from the company, a new face of fear awaited in the wings.

After weeks of tease, Wyatt debuted The Fiend and his Firefly Funhouse character via vignettes on April 22, 2019. Taking inspiration from childhood icon Mr. Rogers, Wyatt burst onto the screen as the host of what appeared to be a children's show. In reality, it was a set filled with the darker aspects of his psyche.

The darkest corner of his mind was essentially a toll collector known as the Fiend. Bray Wyatt drew some inspiration from the Joker for the chaotic and manic delivery of lines. Funhouse puppets Huskus, Mercy the Buzzard, Ramblin' Rabbit, and Abby were nods to his former characters.

The visage of his Fiend mask was reminiscent of Leatherface from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre, even appearing burnt after a match with Randy Orton. The Fiend operated like Michael Myers, rarely absorbing damage from opponents.

Bray Wyatt's latest character was more grounded yet just as captivating. He would appear as if he was simply Windham Rotunda but still battling a fractured mind. He continued to wear masks and even dealt with another masked marauder, Uncle Howdy.

While this was, unfortunately, his final iteration as a WWE performer, Bray Wyatt will go down as one of the most creative and influential performers in wrestling history.

