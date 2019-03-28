WrestleMania 35: 4 Probable Candidates to Win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Matt Hardy won the 'Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal' last year

WrestleMania 35 is just days away, as wrestling fans around the globe wait anxiously and breathlessly for WWE's biggest show of the year. The card looks stacked with 13 matches already confirmed and more expected to be announced soon. As far as Wrestlemania is concerned, the 'Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal' has become a traditional feature of the show, with the first one taking place way back at Wrestlemania 30.

The Battle Royal has had great moments over the years, with Cesaro sending Big Show over the top rope to win the inaugural Battle Royal; Shaq and Big Show going head-to-head at Wrestlemania 32; Rob Gronkowski getting involved at Wrestlemania 33; and many more.

However, over the course of the six years, the Battle Royal hasn't really brought in huge success for the winners. Fans expect the winner to go on to get some mid-card push but that hasn't been the case always. Hopefully this year around, WWE adds some real stakes in order to get fans invested. It could involve the winner getting a shot at a Championship of their choosing on either the post-Mania RAW or SmackDown Live.

Braun Strowman became the first official entrant into this year's match after he announced the same in a backstage interview on last week's episode of RAW. In an interesting turn of events, Saturday Night Live stars Colin Jost and Michael Che made it official on this week's episode of RAW that they will be entering this year's match. It is expected that more Superstars will join the fray as this is the way for WWE to get all the Superstars on the Wrestlemania card. Considering the fact that the match will take place on the pre-show, WWE must make it a point to make the match-up a fun-little affair to get fans pumped up for the main show.

In the following list, we will cover the most probable candidates who should take the 'big trophy' home, come Wrestlemania.

#4 Braun Strowman

Strowman will be entering the Battle Royal for the second time in his career

If there is one Superstar who has lost the most momentum during the course of this year, it is Braun Strowman. From challenging Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship to winning the 'Money in the Bank' briefcase, 'The Monster Among Men' has now become a comedy act of sorts.

The only positive thing in all this has been that the WWE Universe has not stopped loving him, as he still garners huge reactions from the live crowds. Being the only Superstar to have been confirmed for the match, Strowman will definitely be highly featured in the Battle Royal. There is no doubt that there will be some big spot involving Braun and the celebrity guests from SNL, who are also participating in the match .

WWE must be wise enough to not let a celebrity win the Battle Royal as part of some comedic gag, as it would hurt the match and the Superstars involved. Strowman needs to pull off the win at Mania, and that too, in a dominating fashion, throwing Superstars left, right and center. WWE needs to realize that Strowman is a main-event player and any further disruptions in momentum could hurt his prospects in the eyes of the fans.

