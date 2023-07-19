"Women in the hallway waiting to get in the room" - Ex-WWE star was bigger ladies' man than Ric Flair, claims former champion

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow claimed that Marty Jannetty was a bigger ladies' man than Ric Flair.

Jannetty had a four-year run in the Stamford-based company. Although he was released in 1992, the 63-year-old returned later that year. His second WWE run lasted nearly two years, during which he held the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Titles alongside the 1-2-3 Kid.

During a recent appearance on Wrestling Shoot Interviews, Al Snow claimed that Jannetty was the "biggest ladies' man." The former Hardcore Champion also claimed that Shawn Michaels' former tag team partner has a "higher body count than Ric Flair."

"Biggest ladies' man Marty Jannetty. I bet he's the biggest ladies' man unquestionably. He's got a higher body count than Ric Flair. I said that on Dark Side of the Ring and the producer was like, 'What?! No, no way.' I'm like, 'No, no.' When Marty and Shawn... And look, this isn't Marty and Shawn telling me this. This is the boys. This was back in the 80s when, you know, they were working seven nights a week," he said.

Al Snow added:

"They're out on the road, you know, 300 days a year. And like, they get done, they go to the hotel and there were women in the hallway, sitting in the hallway waiting to take their turn to get in the room. You know, lined up. They just walk out and pick one. Just pick another one. And I've been to Marty's home, his old home in Orlando, Florida, where he had boxes of photographs and photo albums full of just absolutely drop-dead gorgeous women that he had been with." [5:47 - 6:49]

When did Marty Jannetty last compete in WWE?

After Marty Jannetty left WWE in 1996, he had a brief run in WCW. The 63-year-old also worked on the independent circuit for several years.

In 2005, the former Intercontinental Champion made a one-off return to the Stamford-based company. Over the next four years, he made several other appearances. Jannetty last competed on Monday Night RAW in October 2009, when he lost to The Miz.

