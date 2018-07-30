Opinion: Will Drew McIntyre be added in the Intercontinental Championship match?

Soumyadip Mukherjee FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 207 // 30 Jul 2018, 03:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre is massively over with the fans and it is finally time that the WWE gave him the spotlight that he so rightfully deserves.

If there is one Superstar that most of the WWE universe considers possessing tremendous potential right now, it has to be Drew McIntyre. However, since his return on the main roster, he has been relegated to being Dolph Ziggler's sidekick.

True, he has delivered tremendous matches against the likes of Seth Rollins and Finn Balor but he hasn't achieved anything noteworthy and that irks a lot of fans. However, one thing was consistent in all these matches, that was McIntyre had the crowd going each time he worked up a great match.

The Background

Drew McIntyre came back to the main roster along with Dolph Ziggler. The duo immediately announced that they were going to take over Monday Night Raw. They have been a force to reckon with ever since and that led to Dolph Ziggler winning the Intercontinental Championship. However, we have seen that Drew McIntyre has received more pops and has more fans behind him.

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler have been in a feud over the Intercontinental championship ever since the RAW after Money In The Bank. They squared off in an Iron Man match at Extreme Rules which Ziggler won. Currently, they are scheduled to face off at Summerslam with the Intercontinental championship on the line. However, where does that leave Drew McIntyre?

The Current State

Drew McIntyre, as it seems, does not have a match at Summerslam at the moment. However, the WWE Universe is particularly interested in watching him in action. Also, it would be absolutely foolish on the part of the WWE creative to let such a talent go to waste.

The fans were particularly upset during his last run in the WWE where he was made absolutely irrelevant as a part of 3MB, a faction that no one cared about. In such a scenario, they need to provide him with an angle that provides credibility to his character.

If we were to look at it, Drew McIntyre had an extremely engaging storyline during his last run as the Intercontinental Champion. It is high time that the WWE considered bringing him back to the title picture.

The Possibilities

Seth Rollins, in a recent post-Raw segment, said that he is concerned about Drew McIntyre. As such, he needs to devise a way to take care of him. Now, if there is one way that can be done, it is turning him against Dolph Ziggler. Now we know Seth Rollins as a master of mind games. In such a case, he may try turning Drew McIntyre against Ziggler by instigating him to go after the Intercontinental Championship.

We did see a glimpse of this on the Raw episode of July 9th when Seth Rollins taunted Drew McIntyre to get in the ring. It led to a great match between the two and the WWE Universe was left asking for more.

This could be a turning point in the alliance as it would help in not just setting up a solid feud, but it would also lend credibility to Drew McIntyre's character. It would be sensible to include Drew McIntyre in the Intercontinental Championship match to make it a triple threat match.

The WWE Universe desperately wants to see Drew McIntyre in action at Summerslam and its high time that the WWE gave it to them!