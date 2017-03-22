WrestleMania 33: 5 potential finishes for Chris Jericho vs. Kevin Owens

All bets are off as the one the one time best friends have now become bitter rivals. What could the potential match finish be?

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison 22 Mar 2017

Their split has been a long time coming and will now come to a head at WrestleMania 33.

Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens had a relationship that even some married couples would be envious of. That meant they were there for each other during title defences, putting themselves in harm's way to ensure that their best friend in the world retained.

But as we saw a few weeks ago, that all changed.

When Jericho said that Owens would face Goldberg for the Universal title, that ultimately resulted in Owens setting up his (now former) best friend and then beating him down so badly that he was kept off of television until Fastlane.

Jericho's return caused the distraction that ultimately cost Kevin Owens his WWE Universal championship to Goldberg. The weeks that followed were heated exchanges as to who cost who what, and why they did it.

Before Fastlane began, Owens stated that Jericho ‘didn't even matter', which was hurtful, considering how often Y2J took spears, Superman punches and pedigrees in an effort to ensure that his ‘brother' didn't lose his championship.

This clearly changed after Owens betrayed Jericho.

Now, all bets are off and the former best friends have turned into bitter rivals, so here are five potential finishes for the United States championship match at WrestleMania 33 between Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho.

#5 Chris Jericho retains via disqualification

Owens may not be able to control his emotions in his now bitter feud with his former ‘best friend’

We could be faced with a scenario where Owens is so irate at what happened to him at the hands of Jericho that he completely loses sight of why he is in there.

While we might assume that since he is the prizefighter, and will do an insane amount of work in the ring to capture another championship, that may very well not be the case.

During the last few months, he was very proud of holding the WWE Universal championship. Now that it is gone, lost in a manner he didn't anticipate, Owens may be more bent on retribution than anything else.

It is already clear that everything Jericho did for him was because of Jericho's need to belong, while Owens just needed to have him around to ensure that he retained the Universal championship.

In the end, it could very well be a short match where Owens has the bell ring and simply goes at Jericho with everything from a steel chair to the announce table at ringside.