WrestleMania 33: 5 reasons Triple H can use to beat Seth Rollins

Could we see The Game bury the Architect at WrestleMania 33?

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 04:04 IST

Could we see Rollins drop down the card?

This past episode of Monday Night Raw finally saw Triple H make Seth Rollins an offer for a match at WrestleMania 33: an unsanctioned match whereby Rollins cannot sue the WWE for any lasting injuries that he suffers at the hand of The Game.

With the match is all but confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All, will Triple H actually put over Seth Rollins? We all know that Rollins has been Triple H’s golden boy right from his days at NXT where he became the first ever NXT Champion.

Even after his main roster debut, Trips hand picked him out of the trio of Shield members to ascend to the very top of the business as his protege. But then, everything changed when he turned his back on Rollins to back Kevin Owens and later, Samoa Joe.

Does this turn of events signal that Hunter is going to bury yet another promising talent, as he has been accused of doing throughout his career? Well, without any further ado, here are 5 reasons Triple H can use in order to beat Seth Rollins:

#5 Sending Seth Rollins to the mid card

Seth Rollins has been a mainstay in the WWE’s main event picture ever since his defection from the Shield, and even before that, he was more or less a fixture in the upper mid card, then came the injury which cost Rollins a trip to WrestleMania 32 last year.

Since making his return from the injury, The Architect hasn't quite been the same. His recent face run especially hasn't been up to the incredibly high standards Rollins has set for himself. The question is, has this made the WWE lose trust in him?

If the answer is yes, then there’s no better way to send Rollins spiralling down the card than with a loss to The King of Kings. If Seth doesn’t get the victory at WrestleMania 33, then the loss of credibility will make it easy for the WWE to ensure that he is out of the main event of Raw for the foreseeable future.

This is probably the least likely reason, though, as Rollins has all the attributes required to be a genuine megastar at the company.