5 WrestleMania opponents for Finn Balor

Who could 'The Demon' face in his WrestleMania debut?

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 12 Mar 2017, 12:45 IST

Finn Balor finally returned to action at a RAW Live Event last night. Balor has been out of action since the night after SummerSlam 2017 where he had to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship just a night after winning it, thanks to a shoulder injury he picked up during the match. The time of Balor’s return is perfect for WWE, with WrestleMania 33 around the corner. We don’t know for sure if Balor will be on the WrestleMania 33 card just yet but with a lacklustre card heading into the 33rd edition of the ‘Grandy Daddy of Them All’, WWE have to find a way to get Balor on the card.

With a roster as diverse and talent as WWE has, finding a worthy opponent for Balor shouldn’t a problem for WWE, even though a lot of WWE’s top talent are already in their WrestleMania programs. Taking the people who already have matches out of account, let’s take a look at some of the men Balor could possibly face at WrestleMania 33.

5: Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has had a great year as he heads in WrestleMania 33

With the way Strowman has come along so far, this match should actually be fantastic, at least on paper. Strowman works best in a big man-little man situation and Balor could be the perfect opponent for him. Not only can Balor take bumps for the larger Strowman, his years of in-ring experience will definitely help carry the inexperienced Strowman in what would be his first singles match at WrestleMania.

On the other side of the arc, Balor’s range of offence would help him look like a credible threat to the ‘monster amongst men’ who has ploughed throw every opponent on RAW other than the indomitable Roman Reigns. WWE could even put a stipulation on this match – like making it a #1 contender’s match.

It’s a testament to how far Strowman has come from this time last year, that fans are actually excited to see a Strowman singles match at ‘Mania. WWE have built him up almost perfectly (other than having him lose clean to Reigns) and a match with Balor will only help to boost his profile as a top star.