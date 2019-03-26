WrestleMania 35: 2 superstars who deserve to have a match and 2 who don't

Less than a fortnight for the Show Of Shows

WrestleMania 35 is set to be the longest ever PPV in the history of WWE. There are reportedly 17 matches come April 7 at the MetLife Stadium, New Jersey.

The RAW women's triple threat match involving Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair has been officially confirmed to be the main event of the pay-per-view. The card also includes mouth-watering clashes in Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, Triple H vs Batista, and much more.

Though WWE tries to cram as many superstars as they possibly can, a look at the card shows that some deserving superstars will eventually miss the card while some others who do not necessarily deserve the spot will be on the card.

It is to be reiterated that the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal is not counted as a main card match and is most likely going to take place in the pre-show.

Here are 2 superstars who deserve to have a match and 2 who don't deserve to be on the WrestleMania 35 card.

#1 DO: Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens returned to WWE programming after a long injury lay-off as the replacement for Kofi Kingston at Fastlane. This was Owens' first run as a face in the company, so it was highly anticipated.

But not due to anyone's fault, Kofimania happened and that completely derailed Kevin Owens' return to WWE. Fans only wanted Kofi to face Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship and it was made pretty obvious. Owens was originally supposed to be Bryan's opponent for the championship.

After the triple threat match for the WWE Championship which also involved Ali, Owens has looked lost in the shuffle. The creative clearly has no other direction for him at this point in time, evident by the fact that he is hosting talk shows involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal seems to be the only option for the Prizefighter to be on WrestleMania at all, unless a certain Sami Zayn returns and WWE plans a haphazard feud involving both of them.

