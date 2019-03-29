WrestleMania 35: 3 feuds for Seth Rollins if he wins the Universal Title

Will we see this?

The excitement is sky-high as we are just ten days away from the biggest wrestling carnival of the year. The match-card is looking stupendous, and Vince McMahon's billion dollar company is giving final touch in all storylines. Considering only one week is left for the Show of Shows, several unforeseen surprises could take place in the final week.

Every title will be on the line at the Grandest Stage of Them All. The Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will defend the most coveted prize of the red brand as he will take on Seth Rollins. Following a victory at the men's Royal Rumble match, the Architect earned the right to challenge the Beast Incarnate.

Seth Rollins has had an impressive career in WWE. In fact, he is a Grand Slam Champion, and he has won all the active titles of WWE, but he has not managed to win the Universal Title. Hence, he will be aiming to slay the Beast at Metlife Stadium.

Since Rollins is a full-time superstar, the fans will be eager to see him as the Universal Champion. He can defend the belt on a regular basis unlike Brock Lesnar, who is a part-timer. Here we discuss three opponents for Seth Rollins after WrestleMania if he grabs the most coveted prize of RAW in New Jersey.

#3 Finn Balor

The first Universal Champion

Finn Balor had a remarkable start of the year as he got the Universal Title shot in January. Surprisingly, Balor went toe-to-toe with the Beast Incarnate, but Lesnar defeated him. Subsequently, Balor became the Intercontinental Champion, but he lost the belt. He will be facing the current Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley at the Show of Shows.

Finn Balor was the first-ever Universal Champion, and he could be set for another run after WrestleMania. Interestingly, Balor became the first ever Universal Champion after defeating Seth Rollins. However, the feud could not extend in 2016 as Balor got injured in that bout. The two men can produce an astounding rivalry this year if they compete for the ultimate prize of the RAW.

