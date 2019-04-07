WrestleMania 35: 3 matches that could be added in the last minute

WrestleMania is full of surprises and expect nothing less today. The 7-hour long pay per view already has a crazy match card with as many as 16 matches confirmed but there might be enough time for WWE to squeeze in a couple of more matches in the show.

This week, we already saw the addition of the Raw Tag Titles match between The Revival and Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins, and also the inclusion of the SmackDown Live tag title. The blue brand's match is set to be a fatal 4-way with The Usos defending their titles vs Aleister Black & Ricochet, Rusev & Nakamura and The Bar.

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

Without further ado, here is a look at 3 more matches that could be added in the last minute:

#3 John Cena's mystery match

John Cena is pencilled in for a match at WrestleMania and it has been confirmed by various sources. So many media publications have reported it and the match has been kept a secret backstage as well.

However, the report plus Kurt Angle confirming Cena's match at WrestleMania has got the WWE Universe excited. The fans are now waiting to see who the 16-time WWE champion faces at the show of all shows and what the possible reason behind it could be.

Everyone wanted Cena vs Angle at the PPV this year but WWE were just not willing to make it happen. There is a very good chance that Cena might actually replace Baron Corbin in the match and the match card remains to be 16 but that is still a mystery.

Who else could Cena face? Elias. The Raw superstar called out Cena and The Undertaker last week and claimed that only the two legends match his character. “I'm not saying one thing is better than the other, but for me, I think a big character like a John Cena... like a feud with John Cena would be fantastic. A feud with The Undertaker would be classic,” said Elias.

