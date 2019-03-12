WrestleMania 35: 3 Potential opponents for Roman Reigns

The Big Dog

The next franchise player of WWE is back, and he is ready for action! Roman Reigns made his return two weeks back, and the MVP has informed The Universe that he is in remission. Post his return, The Shield has reunited, and they faced the trio of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley at Fastlane in a winning effort.

On RAW this week, we saw Reigns feeling a bit off, and he complained of a headache after he was attacked by Drew McIntyre. Despite being in remission, Reigns hasn't fully recovered from Leukaemia. The Big Dog's WM plans are still under wraps as it is the first time in around four years that he is not involved in some mainstream match.

His quick recovery has surprised many, and we won't be surprised if he takes on another main star at the 'Grandest Stage of Them All' this year too. Here are three superstars Reigns could face at WrestleMania this year.

#3 Bobby Lashley

Lashley's heel turn has helped him save his career in WWE

Bobby Lashley just defeated Finn Balor for the Intercontinental Championship, and there can be many reasons behind it. Roman Reigns can be one of the reasons. Reigns has just returned from battling Leukaemia, and WWE needs to push him slowly to the main-event scene as he still has to recover from the hideous disease.

The best way to keep him relevant, and to push him steadily together is to give him a mid-card Championship. Finn Balor is a babyface which makes it quite difficult, so maybe that's why WWE handed the championship to Lashley. This could lead to a typical heel vs babyface match at WM 35.

It will be a huge ticket seller because it will be his first singles match in a PPV after his return, and if he wins the IC Championship, then it will obviously catch a lot of headlines. If WWE is considering an IC Title match between the two of them, then they need to start building it up. Their previous match has received a lot of negative responses on YouTube. Maybe, they can redeem themselves this time.

