WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Roman Reigns should not have won clean against Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns had a clean win against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 35

It wasn’t a long time ago when I wrote an article on the four possible outcomes of the match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania. One of the four points was that Roman would beat McIntyre clean.

Although a part of me thought that it could really happen, I didn’t truly expect that given how much Vince McMahon likes McIntyre. In the end, however, it turned out that Reigns might just be Vince’s favourite WWE superstar.

The wrestler from the revered Anoa’i family cleanly beat the Scottish Psychopath, much to the jubilation of the fans. However, this shouldn’t have been the case – and here are three reasons why…

#3 Reigns just returned after his battle with leukemia

Back in October last year, Roman Reigns announced that he had been battling leukemia for 11 years and that it was back. As a result, he had to forego his WWE Universal Title and undergo therapy.

In February this year, Reigns made his return on Raw and announced that he was back in remission, much to the joy of the fans. However, he didn’t take part in a singles match until WrestleMania 35.

At Fastlane prior to WrestleMania, Roman Reigns teamed up with his Shield buddies Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose to take on the team of Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley and Baron Corbin, which the Shield obviously won.

WWE had been saving Reigns’ first singles match since his return for WrestleMania. So it is safe to say that he is not yet at a 100% since returning from treatment.

As a result, his clean win was an act that…

