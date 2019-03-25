WrestleMania 35: 3 reasons why Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre should not happen at the PPV

McIntyre vs Reigns is almost a lock for WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre was at the top of the RAW roster a few months back and was the biggest and most fearful heel. He was destined to get to the top and was groomed to become a future Universal Champion. Roman's hiatus changed the plans a bit and Drew's grooming process was fast-tracked and he became the next in line, after Rollins, to become the champion.

Reigns was out of WWE TV to fight leukemia, which led to him missing months of action. Although he came back in record time and now wants to reclaim his yard, there's a huge roadblock in his way - Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre has scored victories over all three members of the Shield and he started it with brutalizing Reigns, which kept him off TV last week. The rumor mill has been doing the rounds that the whole angle was done to set a match between both superstars at WrestleMania 35.

While WrestleMania is a stage for the best to collide, I prefer just this one match doesn't get on the card this year.

Here are some of the reasons why it shouldn't feature on WrestleMania this year.

#3 Too many matches

This year's show might be the longest running PPV of all time

WrestleMania this year is rumored to feature 17 matches, which is by far the greatest number of matches in a single PPV put up by the company. It brings down WrestleMania 4 to the second position, as it featured 16 matches.

Moreover, there are rumors of some impromptu matchups involving the Undertaker, either with Elias or the Demon persona of Finn Balor, which adds up more matches. A match between two of the biggest current superstars is surely going to span for at least twenty minutes, which if removed, can free up time for the aforementioned, and also for the other matches.

