WrestleMania 35: 3 stories that will come full circle

WrestleMania 35 will bring a lot of stories full-circle

With just over a week remaining until the Biggest Show of the Year, everyone is boarding the hype train. As of now, 13 matches are being advertised for the show and each match has a unique story behind it. It's unclear whether an extra match or two will be added for the Tag Titles or not.

The bouts which are being talked about the most are the Women's Triple Threat main-event and the Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan match. These 2 programs have the fans fully invested in them. In addition to that, we can also see 2 fan favorite superstars (Rey Mysterio and Kofi Kingston) finally complete their grand slam at the event. Thus, anything can happen this year.

Most importantly, the Show of Shows will/can bring three amazing stories full circle. The sagas which started several years ago will finally conclude next Sunday. Currently, many people are criticizing WWE for their lack of attention to details and inconsistency. However, these 3 stories are proof that WWE can always silence its doubters.

So, without wasting any time, here are the 3 stories.

#3 Ruthless Aggression

Cena's rich history with Kurt is the reason why the former was chosen to induct the latter into the HOF

Nearly 17 years ago on an episode of SmackDown, Kurt Angle issued an open challenge. It was answered by a rookie from Boston, Massachusetts. The rookie's name was John Cena, who went on to become WWE's Top Superstar. Cena's classic debut got him over with the fans quickly and credit has to be given to Kurt Angle for making him look good.

Fast forward to 2019, Kurt Angle is scheduled to wrestle his final match at WrestleMania 35. Although his opponent was revealed to be Baron Corbin, it's almost a certainty that the match will change somehow.

Almost everyone expects the actual opponent to be John Cena, who will have completed work on his new movie by then. As mentioned above, Cena's debut match was against the Olympic Gold Medalist. Now, if he ends up facing Angle in what's supposed to be the latter's final match, it will surely be an epic way to wrap up his decorated career.

