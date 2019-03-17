WrestleMania 35: 3 superstars the WWE Universe would love to see return at the PPV

The Undertaker

With each passing day, WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to the hopes of the audience as potentially becoming one of the greatest WrestleManias in this decade.

WrestleMania will look to host a series of vintage wrestlers like Batista and Triple H, and Kurt Angle has made a return for probably his last match in WWE. Ric Flair also has a big part to play in it, as he will be seeking redemption after being attacked by Batista on his birthday.

Flair might also return ringside when his daughter, Charlotte Flair, battles Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a triple-threat match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.

'The Animal' Batista is locked in for an appearance against 'The Game' Triple H at the Show of Shows

Obviously, the biggest PPV event in the WWE calendar year has more to offer. Let us take a look at 3 wrestlers WWE fans would love to see at WrestleMania 35.

#3 John Cena

John Cena

It has been quite a few years since John Cena has featured in a respectable match at WrestleMania. Last year’s feud with the Undertaker was a disaster as Cena literally begged the Deadman to have a match with him at WrestleMania 34.

It was highly doubtful if the match would happen or not. In fact, Cena was in the crowd when a referee announced that the match would take place. Cena was ruthlessly defeated by The Undertaker, as Cena proved unworthy to stage a formidable fight.

This year, WWE is in a fix. WWE hasn’t yet decided or confirmed whether Cena will appear in WrestleMania 35. Perhaps John Cena will have a perfect matchup at WrestleMania 35 against Kurt Angle. John Cena against Kurt Angle will be an ideal matchup, as John Cena debuted in 2002 against Kurt.

