WrestleMania 35: 3 surprising superstars who could obstruct Seth Rollins' Road To WrestleMania next

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
421   //    15 Mar 2019, 14:51 IST

Shelton Benjamin made a surprise appearance on RAW last Monday night
Shelton Benjamin made a surprise appearance on RAW last Monday night

Seth Rollins will clash with the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, in a championship match on April 7, 2019, at WrestleMania 35. Whether this match will main event the show or not isn't known yet, but with the way WWE Creative has built the conflict, it seems like the RAW Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair will close the Show of Shows.

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE programming for quite a while now. Though he is expected to appear on RAW next Monday, chances are high he might appear via satellite. Vince McMahon has always trolled the fans with Brock Lesnar’s appearances, as this draws nuclear heat towards the Beast Incarnate.

This formula has always worked and WWE Creative will apply it once again in this rivalry to get Seth Rollins more over with the crowd. Also, they will have Rollins fight with random superstars on RAW to kill time, just like they had Shelton Benjamin challenge Seth last Monday.

I expect more superstars to obstruct Rollins’ Road to WrestleMania 35. Here are the 3 superstars who can be the next obstacles in Seth Rollins’ Road to WrestleMania 35.

#1 Rezar

Akam is injured, which has forced WWE to keep Rezar off TV as well
Akam is injured, which has forced WWE to keep Rezar off TV as well

Rezar has been off WWE TV since the Royal Rumble kick-off show where he took part in a strange tag team match. Rezar teamed up with Scott Dawson to fight the then RAW tag team champions, Bobby Roode and Chad Gable, in a title match for no reason.

While we had seen the Bludgeon Brothers also stay off TV because of an injury to Rowan. It is difficult to book matches with one member of any tag team because if the fit superstar rises in the singles division, it becomes difficult to shift him back to the tag team division when his partner recovers.

Thus, to use Rezar on WWE TV, he can be inserted in a match with Seth Rollins, as this match will have no future impact. Also, this contest could kill time and serve the purpose of being an obstacle in Rollins’ pursuit of the Universal title.

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and The Shield WWE. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
