WrestleMania 35: 3 ways to remove Corbin from Kurt Angle's retirement match

Corbin

WrestleMania 35 is just a few weeks away and the creative team faces a huge challenge to put everything together. Most of the matches are finalized. However, there are still some matches that need to be made official.

The card looks good but when compared to previous WrestleManias, it falls somewhat short. Still, it is early to speculate as anything can happen in a short period of time. The matches they have made so far are WrestleMania worthy contests regardless of their build-up.

However, Corbin facing Kurt Angle has earned a massive fan backlash. Fans expected a high profile star like John Cena to retire Angle. Thus, the decision clearly filled them with disappointment and dissatisfaction ahead of the showcase of immortals.

WWE basically operates for their fans so why should Corbin really retire Kurt Angle when the fans don't want it? The faster they write this off the better it would be. Here are some tips to remove Corbin out of Angle's retirement match without hurting his momentum.

#3 Corbin simply refuses to face Kurt Angle

Corbin can simply refuse the match and insult Kurt

Corbin is not obliged by any means to grant Kurt Angle's last wish. Why would he want to take the honour and retire Angle anyways? Corbin can change his mind and simply refuse to face Angle at WrestleMania out of his disrespect for him.

An unaccomplished star like Corbin refusing to retire a legend like Kurt would be so rude. The act of disrespect would fetch him enormous heel heat and make him an individual with pride and arrogance. It would add another layer to his character.

Also, overconfident Corbin can offer to face Angle during a normal episode of RAW claiming to defeat him there. Kurt defeating Corbin would be an easy way to write-off the feud.

After the match, Kurt can get to know another credible challenger. Corbin can focus on the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Thus, the two can be conveniently kept away from each other at the show of shows.

