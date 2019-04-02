WrestleMania 35: 4 theories why Curt Hawkins will end his losing streak

Curt Hawkins is winless in 269 matches

With WrestleMania 35 just a few days away, 14 matches have been announced for WWE’s biggest show of the year, including Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston.

As ever with WWE pay-per-views, it would not be a surprise if another match were to be added to the card at the last minute, especially if it involves The Revival and the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder defeated Aleister Black and Ricochet via countout on Monday’s episode of Raw to retain their titles. It looked as though the tag champions might be added to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. However, they were then involved in an unexpected altercation with another team after their match, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins.

In a WWE.com exclusive video, the recently reunited duo surprisingly challenged the champs to a title match at WrestleMania 35. The Revival did not completely dismiss the challenge, with Wilder saying that their request to a match will be “taken under consideration”.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four theories why the match will not only happen, but why Hawkins, with Ryder by his side, will finally pick up a victory to end his 269-match losing streak.

#4 Home advantage

It looked as though WWE would give Sonya Deville a WrestleMania moment in her home state of New Jersey by having her face Asuka in a SmackDown Women’s Championship match at MetLife Stadium. However, the title will now be part of the main event between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair instead, while Deville will compete in the Battle Royal.

If WWE is looking to give a different local Superstar a moment that fans will remember forever, then perhaps Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins – both born close to New Jersey in New York, where WrestleMania events are taking place all week – could tick that box by winning the Raw Tag Team titles from The Revival.

Short-term, fans would inevitably question why the former Edgeheads were given a title match in the first place. Long-term, a title victory for the perennial losers would live a lot longer in the memory than a throwaway multi-team tag match.

