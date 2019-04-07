WrestleMania 35: 5 Biggest Reasons why Vince McMahon won't let John Cena wrestle

Rohit Nath

John Cena will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 35 this weekend. Take some time to let that sink in. It's the first time in three years that he's not going to be performing at the show of shows and even last time when he didn't wrestle, it was primarily because he was injured.

This time, however, there's no injury whatsoever. It's going to be a WrestleMania-less Cena, and he happens to be at New York City for the weekend. Regarding his absence at WrestleMania, Cena said the following:

I will be at WrestleMania every year no matter what. I just don’t have anything this year and I’ve come to grips with that… and to all those out there who just don’t have a match at WrestleMania and don’t feel like they are a part of WrestleMania, take it from me, you can still contribute to the weekend without physically being a performer in the ring and I actually like that spot, I do.

With many wondering why he really isn't on the card in any form, here's why Vince McMahon isn't allowing the former face of the franchise to perform at the show of shows.

#5. He has non-wrestling duties for the weekend

John Cena may be the greatest media man in WWE history, with The Miz perhaps being a close second. Being the former face of the company, Cena is no stranger to media obligations, having done a whole bulk of them.

Even with his rising Hollywood career, Cena is no stranger to appearing on big talk shows and other media outlets. Since WrestleMania is filled with media and every WWE superstar has to do it, Cena is perhaps taking a big chunk of that, fulfilling all sorts of media obligations during WrestleMania weekend. He may have other meet and greet-related work as well.

