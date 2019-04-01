×
WrestleMania 35: 5 biggest reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Kofi Kingston win the WWE Championship

Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.97K   //    01 Apr 2019, 09:35 IST

Enter caption

Kofi Kingston is set for the single biggest match of his career. After 11 years in the business, giving his blood, sweat and tears to do what he loves, he's finally getting a WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania.

Fans are thankful that the match happened at WrestleMania and not Fastlane as it was scheduled, because had it taken place at Fastlane, there would have been next to zero chances of Kofi Kingston walking out as WWE Champion.

While fans are naturally hopeful that Kingston wins at WrestleMania (and we sincerely hope so too), don't put it past WWE to make you think otherwise and have Kofi Kingston lose.

It would naturally be a major disappointment, but one mustn't forget that WrestleMania has always had its fair share of disappointments. There's a very high possibility that Kofi Kingston doesn't walk out as WWE Champion, and here are five reasons why Vince McMahon may not let him walk out with the title.

#5 B+ Player

WWE Photo

The great part of the Kofi Kingston storyline is how they've used the "B+ Player" aspect of it, one that was used on Bryan five years ago when he was the underdog heading into WrestleMania 30.

5 years later, Kofi Kingston is being viewed in a similar light, and McMahon himself constantly refers to Kingston as a B+ Player. Sadly, there might be some truth to it. Not that Kofi is a B+ Player, but that McMahon potentially believes he is one.

It's believed that McMahon genuinely felt that way about Daniel Bryan in his hottest run from 2013-14, which is why he was constantly being held back. He was never planned to be in the WrestleMania 30 main event, but WWE was forced to change their plans.

This may be one of those cases where it doesn't have a payoff.

