WrestleMania 35: 5 Biggest reasons why Vince McMahon won't let Seth Rollins win the Universal Championship

Will Seth Rollins win the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 ?

The turbulent Road to WrestleMania is officially going to end in a week. This visual extravaganza has already roused curiosity and excitement among the fans, and it seems like the pay-per-view, as always, is going to be blockbuster.

Last week, WWE nearly gave a heart attack to fans when Charlotte won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Asuka in an impromptu match. Nobody expected that The Queen would defeat The Empress of Tomorrow for the title, but it is what actually happened.

There is still an episode of Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live remaining, and we can expect some shocking announcement from the WWE. Some outrageous things are also going to happen at the day of WrestleMania, and one of those things is Seth Rollins losing to Brock Lesnar. Nobody wants Lesnar to retain the title, but it is something that seems practically possible at the moment.

Here are five reasons why The Beast could defeat The Architect for the Universal Championship.

#5 Brock Lesnar’s reputation

Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33 for the first time

Brock Lesnar is one of the most overprotected wrestlers in the history of WWE. He barely loses against anyone in the company which itself is wholly unsurprising. From the beginning of his in-ring career, The Beast got more advantages than any other wrestler in this company.

When Lesnar returned to WWE in 2012, he started working as a part-timer. Since then The Beast Incarnate has defeated the likes of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Dean Ambrose, The Undertaker and many more. So it's a no shock that he has more chances than Seth Rollins in winning this match.

Even the top guy of the WWE, Roman Reigns, experienced the process of trials and errors before defeating Brock Lesnar. At the moment, it seems unlikely that Seth Rollins will defeat Lesnar at WrestleMania in one go as if that happens then it would genuinely hurt Lesnar's repetition in WWE -- which is something Vince McMahon won't let happen.

