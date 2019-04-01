WrestleMania 35: 5 blockbuster matches that Vince McMahon cancelled

Rohit Nath

WrestleMania 35 is quite a stacked card. In fact, some have argued that it's one of the most stacked cards in WWE history, and this is despite the fact that several top stars have been left out of it.

It's perhaps because the main title challengers are generally fresh and exciting, and the fact that there aren't too many part-timers occupying a place on the show. However, as with every year, it hasn't been perfect, and there has been a lot of criticism.

For one, there's been criticism with the build for a lot of matches, especially the main event. No one ever claimed that the women don't deserve to main event, but rather, fans were critical to how the match was being set up.

Even so, there have also been a lot of superstars left off the card. It's understandable to some extent, because there can't be a spot for everybody. However, it's sad to see certain superstars who work hard the whole year, only to be put in a bad spot.

Either way, here are some matches that WWE reportedly cancelled for WrestleMania 35.

#5 Asuka vs Lacey Evans

This was a rumour going around quite a bit, started by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It seemed as though Lacey Evans was being primed to be pushed as one of WWE's top females going forward in the post-Rousey era, but WWE has done absolutely nothing with Evans apart from just having her walk out, only to walk back in.

Essentially, the only match she's been a part of was the Royal Rumble, where she entered first. However, Asuka losing the SmackDown Women's Championship also dashed any hopes for the match, and it came as a surprise to many (who were also angry) that The Empress lost her title to Charlotte Flair in such abrupt fashion.

