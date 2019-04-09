WrestleMania 35: 5 Massive possibilities opened up by the PPV

The Doctor of Thuganomics is back

WrestleMania 35 proved to be yet another successful one in the history of WWE. Over 82,000 people in attendance enjoyed the historic event at the MetLife Stadium. With the exception of some underwhelming matches, all the others looked awe-inspiring.

The Showcase of the Immortals this year broke several stereotypes. Kofi Kingston was crowned as the first African American WWE Champion after defeating Daniel Bryan. For the first time in history, the main event featured women competitors.

Longtime rivals and legendary superstars Batista and Triple H proved that age is just a number in their classic showdown. Another legendary superstar Kurt Angle signed off his in-ring career at the grandest stage of them all.

The WWE universe seems to have some uneasiness over the botched finish of the historic women's main event match. Regardless of the finish, it was nothing short of a show-stealer. Thus, the fans would get over with it soon and would be eager for what awaits.

The Pay Per View is also an experimental one and it opened a lot of possibilities for the future of WWE and WrestleMania events. Let us have a look at five such possibilities opened by this year's WrestleMania.

#5 A storyline involving heel Cena

The Doctor of Thunganomics officially made his return at WrestleMania 35. It was the gimmick that brought early success to John Cena. His babyface run in the company might have attracted young kids but the villainous rapper will always be the darling of the matured audience. Most of his younger fans would have at least reached teenage by now.

Thus, it looks like a timely decision to plant the seed for a future heel turn. WWE doesn't do anything without a long term purpose at least for their major stars like Cena so maybe this is a sign of things to come. Fans have been craving for Cena to turn heel for a long time.

Finally, the time seems right for Cena to turn heel. What a better way to turn Cena a heel than to bring back the Doctor of Thuganomics? The WrestleMania moment opens up a lot of possibilities for a future angle involving this old school gimmick when Cena allocates some time for WWE amidst his tiring movie schedules.

