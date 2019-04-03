WrestleMania 35: 5 mistakes WWE made at WrestleMania 34 which they must avoid this year

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Apr 2019, 08:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The dream match was ruined for the fans

WrestleMania 34 was one of the best WrestleMania events of the 2010s and showcased some of the best clashes one can expect for the big event.

Not only did we witness dream matches such as AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura, and Charlotte vs Asuka for the top titles of the blue brand, but also we saw an epic match between Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Finn Balor.

WrestleMania was also the place where Ronda Rousey made her squared-circle debut, and this year’s event will be the place where she defends the Raw Women’s Championship which she has held for a record time.

However, WWE still made a few mistakes at WrestleMania 34 which had a major impact on either the superstars’ careers or on the championships involved in the matches.

In this article, we will look at 5 mistakes which WWE made last year and why they must avoid making the same this year.

#5 Award the Andre The Giant Trophy to someone established

The André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal will be held for the sixth consecutive year at WrestleMania 35. While the trophy hasn’t really held any significance in terms of future opportunities for the superstars who have won it in the past, it is still a great achievement for anyone who wins it.

While Royal Rumbles are a great way to give established superstars a massive push, the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal Trophy should be used to give newer and more unknown superstars a push.

Last year at WrestleMania 34, Matt Hardy won the trophy with the help of Bray Wyatt which led to the two forming a tag team called The Deleters of Worlds. While Hardy and Wyatt could have simply formed the tag team in any other way, it was kind of a waste to see WWE pull this angle off before getting them together.

Instead, WWE should focus on giving a deserving superstar who hasn’t gotten much recognition yet the trophy so that he gets in the spotlight for some time.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement