WrestleMania 35: 5 Possible directions for AJ Styles after his win over Randy Orton

Soumik Datta

08 Apr 2019, 08:18 IST

AJ Styles secured a huge win at 'Mania 35

At WrestleMania 35, AJ Styles secured an all-important win over his arch-rival Randy Orton in what was truly one of the best matches of the night. The WWE Universe at the Metlife Stadium was indeed in for a treat as two of the biggest veterans of the business laid it all out on the line and after a back-and-forth contest, it was eventually 'The Phenomenal One' who came out victorious against 'The Viper'.

With a win over Orton, the former two-time WWE Champion could very well shift his focus towards other challengers on the blue brand or could possibly challenge for any of the titles on the blue brand as well.

Nevertheless, that being said now seems like the perfect time to take an in-depth look at 4 possible directions for AJ Styles from here on. What does the future hold for 'The Phenomenal One'? Who will he challenge next? Let's get into it!

#5 Rematch with Randy Orton

A rematch with The Viper shouldn't be an issue

Randy Orton and AJ Styles sure did have an outstanding match with each other at WrestleMania 35 but I personally think that both men could've possibly exploited each other a bit more and maybe could've put together a better match if they had some extra time on their hands. That being said, a rematch at the next pay-per-view could very well be the solution to this problem and hosting a possible gimmick match between the two men is surely going to be thoroughly enjoyed by the WWE Universe.

A second win for Styles should legitimize his place as SmackDown Live's so-called "landlord" since it's the house that he built.

However, WWE needs to be careful that they don't extend the feud longer than that.

