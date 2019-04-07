WrestleMania 35: 5 potential finishes for Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio

WWE WrestleMania 35: Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio

The United States title has achieved the recognition of being the most overlooked title by WWE. Ever since it came to SmackDown Live, it has been held by some of the top Superstars, but somehow or other, it has never had an important story attached to it. Heading into WrestleMania 35, it is set to be defended in a match between Samoa Joe and Rey Mysterio.

There was an intense lack in the buildup to the match in the go-home shows. Samoa Joe is one of the best talents in WWE right now and has the potential to be the top heel if given the right push. Unfortunately, that's also exactly what he has lacked in the recent past, and unless something spectacular happens at WrestleMania, things are unlikely to change.

Rey Mysterio is participating in the match after there was worry that he would not be able to compete at WrestleMania. He suffered an injury last SmackDown Live, but the master of the 6-1-9 will be competing on the show after all. He was cleared for the Grandest Stage of them all with less than 24 hours to go for the show.

Here are all 5 potential finishes for Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania.

#5 Samoa Joe wins and retains

Samia Joe could get the win in a clean manner over Rey Mysterio

Samoa Joe seems like the obvious choice to win this match.

He is the heel and a brilliant one at that, and his ability to ground smaller and faster opponents was put on display when he took out Mustafa Ali in a matter of seconds on SmackDown Live last week.

Given his size, and his ability to put people to sleep with the Coquina Clutch, Samoa Joe will need only one move to put Rey Mysterio to sleep and win the match, thereby retaining his title.

