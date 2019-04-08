WrestleMania 35: 5 Surprising moments from the show

I'll admit it, I was just as shocked as Kofi Kingston.

Well, that was a long and fun night.

It was certainly a feel-good WrestleMania show from New York/New Jersey. There isn't a recent Mania were the three top babyface wrestlers actually won their big title matches. How often has Vince McMahon actually given the good guys and the WWE audience what they really want at a major show like this?

We had some fun surprises, solid matches and a lot of title changes. It was what the “Showcase of Immortals” should be. It was a big night of heartwarming moments and it felt like the end of a really good story or movie. Well done WWE.

With all of this running in a tired mind after seven and a half hours of wrestling, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE WrestleMania 35:

#5. So Many Title Changes

One of many shocking title changes of the night. This was likely the most surprising to me.

I am used to seeing a few WWE Championships change hands at WrestleMania but this was just crazy.

All the ten WWE main roster titles were on the line on Sunday night and It was shocking to see eight of them change hands at WrestleMania. We had the Universal, WWE, Smackdown Women’s, Raw Women’s, Raw Tag Team, Women’s Tag Team, Intercontinental and Cruiserweight Championships new title holders. I certainly expect a few title changes at a major show but to see so many long-time champions lose is shocking. It will lead to a lot of fresh match-ups going forward and certainly brings about abrupt endings to the momentum of long-time champions.

But kudos to The Usos and Samoa Joe. They are the only Champions to leave MetLife Stadium with the belts. It's amazing to think the Usos are now the longest reigning champions in the company and they have held their title only since mid-February. The times they are changing in the WWE.

