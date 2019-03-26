WrestleMania 35: 5 theories why Baron Corbin will defeat Kurt Angle

Baron Corbin will face Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 35

After months of embarrassing losses and doubts about his own in-ring ability, Kurt Angle announced earlier in March that he will compete in a ‘farewell match’ at WWE WrestleMania 35 on April 7.

The Hall of Famer, who has picked up victories over Apollo Crews, Chad Gable and Samoa Joe over the last few weeks as part of his ‘farewell tour’, did not initially reveal who he will face at MetLife Stadium, leading fans to speculate about which dream match we could see him compete in.

Then, to the surprise of the entire WWE Universe, Angle revealed on last week’s episode of Raw that resident bad guy Baron Corbin is the man who he wants to take on in his final WWE match.

The news received an overwhelmingly negative response from fans, with many believing that the announcement would lead to yet another swerve ahead of WrestleMania 35, while Jim Ross and Angle’s wife even commented on the “underwhelming” choice of opponent.

Following this week’s episode of Raw, it really does appear as though the plan will remain the same and Corbin – one of WWE’s few legitimate heels – will be the one to face the Olympic Gold medallist.

In this article, let’s take a look at five theories why Corbin is not only facing Angle, but why he might even defeat him on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

#5 Kurt Angle has nothing to lose, but Baron Corbin does

If Kurt Angle defeats Baron Corbin, what will be achieved from the match? Angle will likely receive a deserved standing ovation from the MetLife Stadium crowd, while Corbin will scurry away up the ramp and he will keep his unwanted reputation as a bad guy who loses almost every time when it matters most.

On the flipside, if Corbin defeats Angle, what will be achieved from the match? Angle will still receive a deserved standing ovation as he leaves a WWE ring for the last time as a competitor, while Corbin will be able to gloat about his victory until the end of days (bad pun intended) and he will be even more despised by audiences than he is already.

Like or loathe the obnoxious Corbin character, the man behind the persona, Thomas Pestock, is doing an incredible job at getting fans to boo him wherever he goes. The only thing he needs to reach the next level is a high-profile victory over one of WWE’s big names.

Angle would gain little from winning on April 7, but a victory for Corbin would be a career-defining moment for the former acting Raw GM, making him the biggest heel in WWE in the process.

