WrestleMania 35: 5 things that should happen at the event

Can Metlife Be Witness To A Great WrestleMania?

This April will see the 35th annual WrestleMania take place from New York at Metlife Stadium and this year could possibly be the happiest Mania in years. However bad booking decisions could lead to an unhappy, bad WrestleMania which is why some storylines must be handled correctly to make the show of shows as amazing as possible.

Before the show takes place obviously the right matches need to be set up with the right angles. Despite some of the angles that have taken place already like the Ronda Rousey angle where she basically called wrestling fake and that every match doesn't matter because it's fake it is still possible that a good build for that and other matches could happen.

We haven't had a great WrestleMania since 31 which itself didn't have the best build and maybe had one of the worst builds in history but turned out to be an amazing show. So a good build isn't necessarily needed but it would help the show and give it a boost for sure.

The WWE just need to keep their top stars going into this year like Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston hot going into this year's big event and that could be a hard task as we still have about 4 weeks to go but if everyone is still as or more over than now that would make this show significantly easier to book for WWE.

If these five things happen then we could, in fact, be on our way to a very happy show of the year come April 7th.

#5 Seth Rollins beats Brock Lesnar

Can Seth Be Raw's Top Guy?

Seth Rollins is considered by many as one of the best wrestlers in WWE today and him being Universal Champion as a babyface would no doubt brighten up a lot of people's day. Despite what some people think, I personally love Brock Lesnar and a Brock vs Seth match would definitely be great if Brock's matches with people like AJ and Finn are anything to go by.

As much as I love Brock it is obviously time for a new champion and time for Seth to be crowned the top star of the red brand. While the match should not be the main event it should get around 10 or 15 minutes and Seth should pick up the clean victory to make everybody in New York and around the world happy.

