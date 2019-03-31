WrestleMania 35: 5 things WWE should do on the go-home show of RAW to hype up the PPV

Will John Cena face Kurt Angle instead of Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35?

It is still hard to believe that almost one year has passed since WWE WrestleMania 34 and the next edition of the Showcase of Immortals is due in less than ten days. WWE has changed a lot in the past few days - some for good and others for bad.

Even though most people are not hyped up for the event, the creative direction WWE is going in is evident since three fan-favorite babyfaces are on the rise to attain glory at WrestleMania 35.

In the main event, Becky Lynch will square off against Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship, Seth Rollins and Kofi Kingston will respectively challenge Brock Lesnar and Daniel Bryan for their respective championships. If all things go well, we might finally see a WrestleMania that ends with the fans cheering after four years.

However, WWE has failed to build up enough hype heading into WrestleMania. This has been a problem with the last few editions as well. However, the appearances of certain superstars on the go home edition of RAW could help propel the hype a bit. In this list, we will take a look at a few things WWE should do on the next RAW to hype up WrestleMania 35.

#5 Announce the guest appearances

WWE has had guest appearances from former Superstars or legends from other fields at WrestleMania. Former Superstars and legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Shawn Michaels made appearances at WrestleMania even after they said farewell to their wrestling careers.

WWE will most certainly have some guest appearances this time around as well, and the last episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania would be the perfect place to announce it.

