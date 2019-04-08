WrestleMania 35: 6 Superstars who had a night to remember

Jayesh Motwani

Kofi Kingston finally got his deserved WrestleMania moment

The Show of Shows WrestleMania 35 just came to its conclusion and wrestling fans all over the world have mixed reactions to what was one of the longest-running WrestleMania's ever. The show came with its own drawbacks and wonderful moments and it's time we discuss those brilliant moments from the grandest show of them all.

Not so long ago, the McMahon's made a promise to the WWE Universe about listening to the fans and there were some results that proved that WWE lived on its promise as Kofi Kingston had his WrestleMania moment and Seth Rollins became the Beast Slayer.

There were some wonderful performances all over the show and the babyfaces ruled WrestleMania 35 for the most parts. So, without further ado, here are the 5 Superstars who had the night of their lives:

#6 and #5 Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins

Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder had the night of their lives

Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins defeated The Revival in the WrestleMania 35 kick-off show to become the new Raw Tag Team Champions. This was a deserved moment for both the superstars as for far too long they had been considered show fillers. Before the match, The Revival were very confident about their win and they even thought that Ryder and Hawkins were joking about challenging them for the title match at the Show of Shows.

The Revival dominated the match more most parts and it looked like it was going to be another loss for Ryder and Hawkins, but then Hawkins out of nowhere rolled-up Dawson to secure a victory that sees the end of Hawkins's losing streak in the WWE. It was a well deserved moment for the best friends and one both these superstars will cherish for a long time to come.

