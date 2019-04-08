×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WrestleMania 35: 8 Superstars who returned at WrestleMania 2019

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
746   //    08 Apr 2019, 09:54 IST

John Cena brought The Doctor Of Thuganomics gimmick back at WrestleMania 35
John Cena brought The Doctor Of Thuganomics gimmick back at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 delivered on all counts, despite it being one of the longest WrestleMania shows in WWE history.

Also Read: WWE News: Kofi Kingston sets two historic records with WWE title win at WrestleMania 35

We saw several title changes on the show, while quite a few surprises as well as fantastic in-ring action. At WrestleMania 35, we also saw a few Superstars return to the WWE after brief hiatuses due to injury or other commitments.

Let's take a look at 8 Superstars who returned at WrestleMania 35:

#1 Ember Moon

Ember Moon returned to WWE television at WrestleMania 35 in the Women's Battle Royal match which was won by Carmella. Moon was out of action due to an elbow injury.

The former NXT Champion was eliminated from the match by Lana.

#2 Harper

Harper also returned from injury at WrestleMania 35 in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He had a face-off with former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman. He was later eliminated by Strowman when he was on the apron with Mustafa Ali.

Strowman then went on to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Advertisement

#3 Rhyno

The addition of Rhyno to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was a surprise as the WWE veteran had hinted at a move away from the WWE. He was eliminated by the Hardy Boyz.

#4 John Cena

Just like last year, John Cena made a WrestleMania appearance despite not being advertised. Last year, he faced off against The Undertaker, a match which he eventually lost.

This time, Cena brought back one of his old gimmicks - The Doctor Of Thuganomics, which got a huge pop from the New Jersey crowd! Cena interfered in Elias' segment and delivered an incredible promo and then an AA to Elias, stealing the spotlight and the show!

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 John Cena Hulk Hogan
Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
'Keep your head down and find the top corner'
WrestleMania 35: 5 Superstars who could return at WrestleMania 2019 & 5 who may not
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who will miss WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who will never forget WrestleMania 35 and 2 who already have
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 legends who shouldn't wrestle after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Mystery opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars who might return at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
3 WWE Superstars who need to win at WrestleMania 35 and 3 who shouldn't
RELATED STORY
5 Surprising decisions WWE can make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 5 last-minute changes WWE should make to WrestleMania 35 card
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who could defeat Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us