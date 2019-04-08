WrestleMania 35: 8 Superstars who returned at WrestleMania 2019

John Cena brought The Doctor Of Thuganomics gimmick back at WrestleMania 35

WrestleMania 35 delivered on all counts, despite it being one of the longest WrestleMania shows in WWE history.

We saw several title changes on the show, while quite a few surprises as well as fantastic in-ring action. At WrestleMania 35, we also saw a few Superstars return to the WWE after brief hiatuses due to injury or other commitments.

Let's take a look at 8 Superstars who returned at WrestleMania 35:

#1 Ember Moon

Ember Moon returned to WWE television at WrestleMania 35 in the Women's Battle Royal match which was won by Carmella. Moon was out of action due to an elbow injury.

The former NXT Champion was eliminated from the match by Lana.

#2 Harper

Harper also returned from injury at WrestleMania 35 in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He had a face-off with former Wyatt Family member Braun Strowman. He was later eliminated by Strowman when he was on the apron with Mustafa Ali.

Strowman then went on to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

#3 Rhyno

The addition of Rhyno to the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal was a surprise as the WWE veteran had hinted at a move away from the WWE. He was eliminated by the Hardy Boyz.

#4 John Cena

Just like last year, John Cena made a WrestleMania appearance despite not being advertised. Last year, he faced off against The Undertaker, a match which he eventually lost.

This time, Cena brought back one of his old gimmicks - The Doctor Of Thuganomics, which got a huge pop from the New Jersey crowd! Cena interfered in Elias' segment and delivered an incredible promo and then an AA to Elias, stealing the spotlight and the show!

