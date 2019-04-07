×
WrestleMania 35: 8 Unforgivable mistakes that Vince McMahon could make at the PPV

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
1.14K   //    07 Apr 2019, 01:35 IST

What bad decisions could Vince McMahon make at 'The Showcase of Immortals'
What bad decisions could Vince McMahon make at 'The Showcase of Immortals'

WrestleMania 35, which is taking place in New York City, is just around the corner and the bumper sixteen match card threatens to be one of the best WrestleMania shows the WWE has ever put on.

We have the potential to see several incredible WrestleMania moments that the WWE Universe will remember for quite some time with fan favorites Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston poised to overcome massive odds, Kurt Angle set to wrestle his last match and question marks over The Undertaker and John Cena's status for the show.

However, there are several decisions that Vince McMahon and the writing team could make for the booking of WrestleMania that would be disastrous. But what are the things that WWE should absolutely avoid at all costs if they are to have a successful show?

We take a look at the seven unforgivable mistakes Vince McMahon could make at WrestleMania.

#8. No twist in Kurt Angle's retirement match story

Will Baron Corbin actually be Kurt Angle's final WWE opponent? Let's hope not!
Will Baron Corbin actually be Kurt Angle's final WWE opponent? Let's hope not!

I am certainly not among those that would consider themselves a Baron Corbin hater. In fact, I think he's done some positively wonderful work as a heel on the Raw roster successfully garnering sustained heat from the WWE Universe and he has been one of WWE's more consistent performers.

The payoff match between Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania also makes sense given that Corbin has been a constant thorn in Angle's side for several months, adding that element of catharsis for everyone when 'The Olympic Gold Medalist' overcomes his adversary.

But, I am one of the people that feel that a final match against Baron Corbin isn't a befitting way out for one of professional wrestling's best and most successful personalities. That's exactly why WWE should have Angle both beat Baron Corbin and then should reveal a more fitting final opponent, someone like Undertaker or John Cena for example.

1 / 8 NEXT
