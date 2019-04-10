×
WrestleMania 35: 9 Biggest Unexpected Moments

Veronica Decoster
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
212   //    10 Apr 2019, 13:30 IST

All top babyfaces won their respective titles.
All top babyfaces won their respective titles.

WrestleMania weekend is always one of the exciting things in WWE. It's a five-day event which includes NXT Takeover, Hall of Fame, WrestleMania, Raw, and SmackDown.

There are many unexpected moments that occur on these events, Normally it features many incredible returns and debuts of various former and current Superstars.

This year, not only WrestleMania 35 but even the following Raw and SmackDown had some surprises. Many Superstars also traded their brands possibly for just one night.

So here are nine of the biggest unexpected moments from the WrestleMania 35 weekend...

Note: I have just included moments from WrestleMania 35 and the following Raw and SmackDown. The NXT Takeover: New York and Hall of Fame is not included.

#9 Lacey Evans begins a feud with Undisputed Women's Champion Becky Lynch



Before WrestleMania 35 it was heavily rumored that WWE is high on the new NXT debutant Lacey Evans and they want to give her a "Super Big Push" to the main event picture.

It seems WWE has begun that push, on this week's Raw and SmackDown Evans brutally assaulted the new Raw and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

With rumors of Ronda Rousey possibly injured and might return at SummerSlam 2019 or Royal Rumble 2020, Evans seems a great option for Lynch's first title defense.

#8 Lars Sullivan debuts on Raw and SmackDown



Lars Sullivan was rumored to debut before WrestleMania 35 and also have a feud with John Cena. But a sudden anxiety attack changed the plans for The Freak.

Triple H said in an interview that Sullivan is doing well and will return soon. Sullivan finally debuted on both Raw and SmackDown after WrestleMania 35.

He attacked Kurt Angle on Raw after his farewell speech and then on SmackDown he attacked The Hardy Boyz after they won SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

1 / 4 NEXT
