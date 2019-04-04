WrestleMania 35: Analyzing and predicting the three big matches after this week's RAW and SmackDown Live (1st - 7th April 2019)

What will happen at the Showcase of the Immortals?

This week we got to see the advancement of storylines in the big three matches at WrestleMania 35.

While both Raw and SmackDown did provide a bit of narrative for the big three matches, they did very little to make me excited for much else on the card.

Maybe Finn Balor coming to WrestleMania as the ' Demon King' was the only saving grace about it all for the mid-card matches.

The advancement of Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns is good but predictable of who the winner will be at the end.

Batista decided to grace us with his company to present us with a good video package, followed by a decent four-word promo, directed at Triple H.

Moving on to the subject at hand, the three major matches got some intense build up this week, as well as subtle hints of how things could transpire at WrestleMania.

Below we are going to break down the three big matches and analyze how things stand in the feuds as of now, as well as look at the feud over its journey. Remember this is just an opinion. Feel free to leave yours in the comments.

Let's begin.

#1 Ronda Rousey (c) v Charlotte Flair (c) v Becky Lynch: Winner takes all match

The Rowdy One, The Man or The Queen. Who wins?

Recap:

Becky Lynch won the Royal Rumble in January and immediately challenged Ronda Rousey at this year's WrestleMania.

Over the next few months, we would see many unnecessary twists and turns in the build-up to this match. After months of arrests, brawls, trading insults online, a knee injury to Lynch and Charlotte getting added to this feud, things are finally going to be settled this Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Analysis:

This feud has been building for many months, with it seemingly reaching boiling point this week on Raw. We saw the big scuffle that all three women had, the moment their match was over.

Personally, I think that this gave the feud a much-needed kick, as it had certainly fizzled out over the last few weeks. I would say that apart from the night after the Royal Rumble, this was the only other segment I liked from start to finish of it, during the whole feud.

There has been a lot that's been done wrong in the feud as a whole though. I've stated above how convoluted it was, with so many of the elements that were involved didn't need to be.

Lynch having her knee injury for a long time was a complete drag, as we all knew she was fine.

It was just a reason for WWE to keep her from getting injured before WrestleMania. What it did though was damage the feud more than it helped it, as the segments couldn't be physical like one would expect.

Creative could have certainly come up with a lot better way to have booked these segments, however, they ruined it by having Lynch having a knee injury.

At the beginning all the way up till the last few weeks, I questioned why they had to bring Charlotte into it. While I certainly don't like Charlotte being involved, given that Lynch and Rousey have more than enough heat between them, it has started to become a bit more easy to understand Charlotte being in there.

Ultimately, she is being portrayed as the corporate champion, who gets every opportunity handed to her for being Ric Flair's daughter.

Her involvement has added another later, to what could have been a dull storyline by now, if Rousey and Lynch failed to keep the momentum up.

It would have been nice as a late inclusion to see Asuka added, considering she was robbed of her championship on SmackDown last week. Asuka has been seriously mistreated on the main roster, due to Vince McMahon not believing in her.

Her inclusion into this match (while not really needed), would have added even more eyeballs on the women's main event, with the four top women headlining WrestleMania.

The match is staying as a triple threat, with the outcome slightly more predictable. If Asuka had been included, WWE could have pulled off a swerve and let her win the match, purely for the shock factor.

It goes to show how little Mr. McMahon believes in Asuka, and I certainly wouldn't be surprised if she leaves WWE when her contract is up.

With the build-up of this contest and the number of missed opportunities that WWE failed to capitalize on, this feud does not feel as big now as it did in January.

Creative has failed in producing a clean cut narrative that actually makes sense, and instead opted to go the usual route of adding unwanted elements.

The execution of this narrative has felt somewhat forced at times, with numerous botches and segments of overacting.

I sincerely hope that these three are ready to deliver an outstanding match at WrestleMania, to prove that despite the bad material they were given, the match was well worth the time and wait. They know if they don't knock it out of the park, they may not get another chance to main event WrestleMania again anytime soon.

Prediction: Becky Lynch pins Ronda Rousey to become the Undisputed Women's Champion.

