WrestleMania 35: Four Potential Opponents for The Rock

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.51K // 26 Jul 2018, 13:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could be The Rock be preparing to headline another WrestleMania?

Rumours broke this week that The Rock is considering making a return to the WWE and competing at next year's WrestleMania 35 event.

The Great One has not competed in a WWE ring since WrestleMania 32, where he had a six-second match with Eric Rowan.

Since then, The Rock has been out smashing records in Hollywood and becoming one of the most successful actors on the whole planet.

With WWE having secured their lucrative fox deal, the company will no doubt want to pull out of all the stops at WrestleMania 35, and you don't get much bigger in terms of attractions than The Rock.

Johnson could step in the ring with James Ellsworth at Mania and the fans would lose their mind, but if the rumors are true, and he is willing to work a proper match at the event, then the WWE should be lining up the biggest possible opponent for The Great One.

So, who should get the privilege of sharing the ring with The Rock at WrestleMania 35? Let's take at the four best options.

#1: Triple H

The Rock and Triple H have unfinished business

The Rock's last appearance for the company came when he defeated Eric Rowan in 6 seconds at WrestleMania 32.

One year prior to that, however, The Rock, along with Ronda Rousey, had a showdown with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rumours began to circulate earlier this year that The Rock would team with Rousey to take on Stephanie and Triple H at this year's Mania, but that wasn't to be, and Kurt Angle ending up occupying The Rock's presumed role.

It seems unlikely that the WWE would want to go ahead with match at next year's Mania but a singles match between The Rock and Triple H would be a major draw.

Despite both stars being headliners of yesteryear, they both remains two of the biggest draws in the whole industry, and a match between the two men could easily headline any PPV event.

1 / 4 NEXT