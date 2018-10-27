WrestleMania 35: How WWE should book John Cena leading up to WrestleMania

Johny Payne

The WWE has gold on its hands with John Cena ahead of WrestleMania 35

The case of John Cena is a rather curious one as of today, what with the fact that despite having been one of the WWE's best representatives and biggest stars for a better part of the 2000s as well as all through the 2010s, his professional wrestling career seems to have taken a backseat as of late.

Granted that Cena is now 41 years of age, and his blossoming Hollywood career seems to be way less strenuous an option than competing all-year-round in the WWE; however when you talk about a WWE icon like Cena, it'd be nigh impossible for the fans to simply forget "Super Cena's" conspicuous absence from the ring.

Now, with Cena unlikely to appear at Crown Jewel on November 2nd, the general consensus in the professional wrestling community is that The Leader of the Cenation is likely to make his on-screen comeback to the WWE around Survivor Series which takes place on November 18th -- with the company potentially booking him in prominent feuds all the way up to WrestleMania 35 in April of 2019.

Today, we're going to take a special look at how WWE should book John Cena leading up to WrestleMania 35...

#1 Team SmackDown again?

Team SmackDown needs John Cena

Alright, this may very well be one of the most unpopular angles suggested in our article. Regardless, just hear me out. Survivor Series traditionally witnesses members of both the RAW and SmackDown brands doing battle with one another -- with WWE brand supremacy at stake.

Granted that John Cena is a free agent, and had represented Team SmackDown in their battle against Team RAW at last year's Survivor Series PPV, the fact remains that the blue brand still very much requires the services of Cena this November. Let's face it, with Samoa Joe constantly dealing with injury issues, and the blue brand's over-reliance on Superstars such as AJ Styles, Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura; Cena would be a welcome addition to the blue brand's team at Survivor Series.

Logic dictates that the WWE ought to book Cena as a part of Team SmackDown this year as well, which in turn shall serve as a catalyst for his next big feud...

