WrestleMania 35: Non-title match predictions

Who will gain supremacy on SmackDown and Raw?

The clock is ticking, and the road is paved to take us all the way to WrestleMania where we will witness at least thirteen matches on the card.

While seven of the announced matches will be for the championships in WWE, five matches will be non-title matches, while the André The Giant Memorial Battle Royal will make up the thirteenth match.

There is still room for more matches to be announced, as the Tag Team Championships of both WWE Raw and SmackDown are ready to be defended, and the Women’s Battle Royal can also be announced in the coming days.

Keeping all that in mind, we are predicting the winners of the non-title matches on the card and the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in this article. Share who you think will take the wins to secure a better standing in the locker room at the end of the night in the comments section below!

#6 André The Giant Battle Royal

Another WrestleMania with a few celebrities

While the Battle Royal has been named in honor of André the Giant, the previous five winners haven’t really had half as much success as André the Giant himself, except for veteran Matt Hardy.

Till now only Braun Strowman and SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che have been confirmed as participants of the battle royal. We can expect more mid-card players and forgotten superstars to feature in the event.

While it’s always difficult to predict the winners of battle royals, unlike Royal Rumbles, we can expect one of the NXT call-ups to win the match to garner some spotlight.

Apart from that, Rob Gronkowski has a great chance of winning the match if he does plan to sign with WWE in the near future.

Prediction: EC3 or Lars Sullivan will win the André The Giant Battle Royal Trophy

