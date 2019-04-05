WrestleMania 35 Predictions- Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre- WrestleMania 2019

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 157 // 05 Apr 2019, 08:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Roman Reigns competes in his second match on PPV since returning from Leukemia.

When Roman Reigns returned to the WWE in as an active performer before the Fastlane PPV, the entire world was extremely happy for 'the Big Dog' and his family.

That is, everyone except Drew McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, and Baron Corbin. They battled the reunited Shield for one last match at Fastlane, but after the PPV, McIntyre continued to target members of the Shield.

He brutalized Dean Ambrose in a 'Falls Count Anywhere' match and a 'No DQ' match after McIntyre attacked Reigns before his scheduled match with Corbin on an episode of Raw.

Sierra

Hotel

India

Echo

Lima

Delta



Cc: @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/VnI86jjNlt — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 12, 2019

McIntyre didn't feel Reigns was the same when he returned and he decided to pick the bones. But McIntyre might have underestimated the man who had just overcome a disease like Leukemia.

'The Scottish Psychopath' has tried to end the Shield once and for all, beating Ambrose and Rollins in matches on Raw.

But he wouldn't let his disdain for 'the Big Dog' go, and after weeks of attacking him, he challenged Reigns to a match at WrestleMania 35.

With a victory over Reigns at the Show of Shows, McIntyre felt that his message would be felt not only by Reigns but to the locker room that Reigns was supposedly the leader of.

Advertisement

Even though the match was made official weeks ago, McIntyre continued to assault Reigns at every opportunity, infuriating 'the Big Dog' on a weekly basis.

But ever since he became a singles star, Roman Reigns has sort of become a new 'Mr. WrestleMania' recently because he has closed out the last four shows in the main event.

While he won't be making it a fifth main event in a row, it doesn't mean that he won't be bringing his best now that he's healthy, happy and in remission.

Since this is WrestleMania and he's not challenging for or defending a title, I expect Roman Reigns to walk out of WrestleMania 35 with a victory over Drew McIntyre.

He's still the 'Chosen One' and only had a few months off from that distinction, albeit due to something out of his control.

Even though McIntyre needs to win one of these big matches against one of the top faces in the WWE in order to confirm his status as top heel on Raw, I don't see it being this one.

This should be one of the most physical matches on the card given its two participants, but when all is said and done, 'the Big Dog' will have defended his yard.

Watch WrestleMania 35 Live and Exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels on 8th April 2019 from 2.30 am IST in India.

Advertisement