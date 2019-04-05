WrestleMania 35 Predictions: WWE Championship Match: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kofi Kingston

Daniel Bryan doesn't like his work being plagiarized. Or hot dogs. He doesn't like either.

One of the most confusing yet entertaining builds to WrestleMania 35 has been between WWE Champion Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston.

For the better part of 11 years, Kingston has poured all of his blood, sweat, time and tears into his WWE career.

And while he did win a bunch of mid-card titles and tag team titles, it didn't seem like he was getting the chance to compete in the main event. But Kofi Kingston didn't give up.

Once an injury to Ali necessitated a new entrant into the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, Kofi Kingston took the ball and ran with it.

He lasted over an hour in the gauntlet match to determine the final entrant in the Elimination Chamber, and in that performance, his ticket to WrestleMania 35 was punched in the fans eyes. But even celebrations like this were short lived.

Things in wrestling that make me happy: @TrueKofi beating Daniel Bryan (the WWE Champion) and Jeff Hardy (a former WWE Champion) back-to-back in a gauntlet match. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/b8U9zYjg4M — Sam Franco (@samjfranco) February 13, 2019

Even with the Elimination Chamber match itself, fans only chanted louder and louder for the man who had worked hard for over 11 years with no major championship matches to show for it.

Mr. McMahon decided that Kingston wasn't good enough for a WWE Championship Title match unless he continually jumped through the hoops. He gave him a match at Fastlane only to replace him with the returning Kevin Owens. But Kofi Kingston didn't give up.

And while it only hurt Owens' first face run in the WWE, it continually put the fans behind a man that was travelling a similar journey to Daniel Bryan five years ago.

Mr. McMahon then forced Kingston into a gauntlet match which he won only for The Chairman to pull the rug out from under him by adding Bryan to the match. But Kofi Kingston didn't give up.

And another obstacle he was forced overcome was his brothers, the New Day, being forced into their own gauntlet match in order to secure Kingston's title shot at the Show of Shows.

After they triumphed, it was a great show of brotherhood and friendship when the New Day celebrated in the ring together.

The New Day truly epitomize the Power of Positivity.

With his destiny set for the Grandest Stage of Them All, Kingston, like any smart person would wanted to get it in writing.

He was tired of all of the hoops he was forced to jump through, so during the contract signing on SmackDown, he made it known to Daniel Bryan that he was indeed ready for the match he's worked so hard for. Kofi Kingston didn't give up.

"It's all led to THIS, Daniel. I see it in your eyes man... I can see it with the mind games you're trying to play. You KNOW that I AM READY!" - @TrueKofi to @WWEDanielBryan #WrestleMania #SDLive pic.twitter.com/076RUuTW9Y — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2019

One glaring omission from the WrestleMania card is the tag team of Xavier Woods and Big E. They aren't booked for a match but will certainly factor into the match between Kingston and Bryan in some form or fashion.

Mr. McMahon might ban them from ringside again just to add yet another layer to the cake that Kingston has had to devour just to get to April 7th.

Personally, however, Daniel Bryan has been doing such masterful work as a heel that it still feels too early to take the WWE Championship off of his waist. They had his own flippin' title made!

While it would be a fulfilling end to Kingston's journey, I think Bryan takes the win and continues to berate everyone as 'the Planet's Champion'. He's only been the champ since the end of November, so he needs a longer run than four months and change.

A New Day break up may or may not happen, so fans should be prepared for the highest of highs and the potential for the lowest of lows regarding Kofi Kingston and WrestleMania 35. Something could also happen the following Tuesday on SmackDown.

