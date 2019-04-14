WrestleMania 35: Report Card

blake sexton FOLLOW ANALYST

Kofi Kingston is now WWE Champion.

WrestleMania 35 is now behind us and was an immensely successful show. This took place last Sunday on April 7, 2019. It started live at 7 PM on the WWE Network with the Kickoff Show starting live at 5 PM.

The match card included the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, the women's battle royal, Buddy Murphy vs Tony Nese for the Cruiserweight Championship, The Revival vs Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder for the Raw Tag Team Championships, The Usos vs Aleister Black & Ricochet vs Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Bar for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Seth Rollins vs Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, AJ Styles vs Randy Orton, Shane McMahon vs The Miz, The Boss and Hug Connection vs Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs The IIconics vs Nia Jax & Tamina, Kofi Kingston vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Championship, Samoa Joe vs Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, Roman Reigns vs Drew McIntyre, Triple H vs Batista, Baron Corbin vs Kurt Angle, Demon Finn Balor vs Bobby Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship, and Becky Lynch vs Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship in the first ever all-women main event of WrestleMania

#1 Buddy Murphy vs Tony Nese

Buddy Murphy and Tony Nese both competed in their first WrestleMania at WrestleMania 35.

Result: Tony Nese defeated Buddy Murphy to win the Cruiserweight Championship.

Grade: B+

Analysis: This was another great showing for the cruiserweights. They consistently have one of the best (if not the best) matches of the show.

This was another great match and was a perfect match to kick off the kickoff show. Buddy Murphy has quietly proven to be one of the most consistent champions on the main roster with several classic matches against the likes of Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Hideo Itami, Kalisto, and Akira Tozawa.

The two had a great match that proved that both Superstars are set to have breakout years this year in WWE. Tony Nese has really won over a lot of people this year due to his performance in the tournament to crown the number one contender for the Cruiserweight Championship and put on another great match.

Nese truly pulled every single trick out of his hat as he hit moves such as the Dudebuster and even a Reverse Rana.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Buddy Murphy hit his normal hard-hitting offense and when he hit Murphy's Law, nobody saw the rope break coming as the type of pin that he used made it look like the ropes would be out of reach for Tony Nese.

When Nese finally scored the feel-good victory, his hometown exploded as it was a much-deserved one.

Tony Nese has been a part of 205 Live since the very beginning so it is only fair that he gets a chance at championship success. He can now move on to opponents like Oney Lorcan, Drew Gulak, and even Mike Kanellis.

