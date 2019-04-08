WrestleMania 35 News: Seth Rollins uses illegal move to become new Universal Champion

Lennard Surrao

Ladies and Gentlemen, The Beast Slayer!

What's the story?

Seth Rollins can now officially be called the Beast Slayer! The Architect kicked off the main show by defeating Brock Lesnar to become the new WWE Universal Champion. And the manner in which he did so caught us all off guard!

In case you didn't know...

Alexa Bliss opened WrestleMania 35's main show before introducing Hulk Hogan. The Hulkster came out and hyped up the fans inside the Metlife Stadium, but in a surprising turn of events, Paul Heyman walked out as soon as Hogan had finished his bit.

Lesnar's advocate cut a promo in which he teased his client leaving WWE by saying that Lesnar could 'go to Las Vegas where he would be appreciated'.

In an impromptu change of plans, Lesnar walked out and the Universal title match ended up being the opener of the main card,

The heart of the matter

The Beast Incarnate victimized Rollins even before the bell could ring. He tossed Rollins around ringside and sent him crashing into the barricade as well as the steel railing under the apron.

Rollins even went through a wooden WrestleMania plank, which reddened his back to a frighting extent. Lesnar flung Rollins back into the ring and the match officially began after the referee checked on Rollins.

The initial stages saw the usual suplex party. The momentum shifted after Lesnar was sent crashing into the referee. It was at this moment when Rollins illegally gave a low blow to Lesnar.

Lesnar was hurt as a result of the illegal move and struggled to get back up to his feet. Rollins smelled blood and hit the Beast with three consecutive Curb Stomps to pick up the win.

Paul Heyman's expressions said it all!

Seth Rollins joins Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns to unique record after WrestleMania 35 win

What's next?

Rollins is your new Universal Champion and that's what's right for business! What happens next with Lesnar? Is this all a ploy for Lesnar to crash a potential Kofimania party later on in the night?

Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. And of course, follow WrestleMania 35 with us here...

Catch all the Live Updates From WrestleMania 35 right here on Sportskeeda

