WrestleMania 35 review: 3 great moments that could have been much greater

Some could always have meant much more. Hindsight is a beautiful thing.

WWE presented the 35th edition of WrestleMania on April 7, 2019. The people present at the MetLife Stadium witnessed some magical moments, including big championship wins for Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch, and Seth Rollins. The show created many feel-good moments, including the sensational return of the Doctor of Thuganomics.

The Road to WrestleMania was as volatile. WWE put on the biggest WrestleMania card in history, telling several interesting stories.

WrestleMania 35 season almost always hit the right notes. Almost! This adverbial "almost" leaves us a chance to present to you 3 great WrestleMania moments that could have been much greater

#1 "Demon" Finn Balor's return

'The Demon' Finn Balor

The Demon returned at WrestleMania 35. His entrance was mesmerizing. And he won comprehensively. However, it never felt that big.

Finn Balor had a terrific start to the year, battling Brock Lesnar in the main event of the Royal Rumble PPV. Days before that match, he had pinned John Cena in the center of the ring. However, things have been quite the opposite after the Royal Rumble.

Balor started off well, pinning Lashley for the Intercontinental Championship. Then, an interference from Lio Rush proved to be a party spoiler for Balor, as he lost the Championship back to Lashley on the March 11 edition of RAW. Finally, Balor won the title back at the Show of shows.

We'd have to admit that this feud could have been much better. This match and Balor's win could have meant much more if we haven't seen them in almost too many times before.

If WWE had booked this feud correctly, the Demon's appearance would have received a far more thunderous reaction. The character holds a lot of mystique, but without a story, even the Demon isn't compelling enough. The match's result was quite predictable as well. That sums up their rivalry really. It was about the misses... and some more.

