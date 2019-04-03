WWE WrestleMania 35 Rumors: John Cena plans, 2 popular Superstars to return

03 Apr 2019

WWE could pull off some big surprises at WrestleMania 35

We're just days away from WrestleMania 35 and the rumor mill is well and truly on overdrive. We have a number of rumors to cover in today's article including WWE's possible plans for John Cena at WrestleMania, a big upset in a title match as well as a couple of surprise returns.

Without further ado, let's just get into it.

#4 John Cena will most likely be at WrestleMania

John Cena could make an appearance at WM35

John Cena has been busy since his last WWE appearance in January, filming for his new movie 'Playing With Fire'. We can confirm that shooting for the project ended a couple of days ago and Cena has reportedly been spotted in New York City ahead of WrestleMania.

Here's what Dave Meltzer had to say regarding the matter:

“I think we’re gonna go into that WrestleMania with no idea about John Cena.”

"Cena’s in New York already — he’s on the show. He’s gonna do a match or something.”

One thing that I do know is that there’s definitely a plan for something involving Elias — someone’s shutting Elias up. So that could be anyone a number of people. Many have been speculated and you could speculate as well. It could be Cena, but it’s like God — I guess that’s okay… I just… I don’t know when we’re getting Baron Corbin and Kurt Angle which is by the way is even worse now than before after tonight

We don't yet know what John Cena's plans are but it doesn't look like he will replace Baron Corbin in Kurt Angle's final match. Meltzer said that Cena was most likely not in that match:

"There’s been a lot of speculation he will replace Corbin against Angle, spurred on by the chants for Cena at TVs. Cena was figured into something different, but at this point with almost no time left, his name hasn’t even been mentioned. There is the book-end idea of Cena having had his first WWE television match with Angle and Angle having his last match with Cena, but as of 3/25 that was not the plan."

